U.S. 60 in Livingston restricted next two days.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane on a section of US 60 in Livingston County on Thursday & Friday, April 13 & 14, 2017.
US 60 will be restricted to one lane at mile point 17.15 in Livingston County to allow a persistent sinkhole to be filled along the right-of-way. This work zone is along US 60 between Dyer Hill Mine Road and Three Rivers Rock Road just west of the Dyer Hill Curve area. It is approximately halfway between Smithland and Burna.
KYTC personnel filled in the sinkhole in 2013. A Geotech team did some test drilling around the site and determined the sinkhole did not extend under US 60. KYTC District 1 engineers have continued to monitor the hole on a regular basis. During record rainfall last June, July, and August the sinkhole started enlarging again
Last fall, A Geotech crew took additional soil samples around the site and again determined that the sinkhole did not extend under the pavement of US 60. To reduce erosion at the site and protect the integrity of the ditch line, KYTC personnel have returned to the site to pack the sinkhole with rock.
Due to trucks off-loading from the roadway and equipment required for the sinkhole repair, US 60 will be restricted to one lane at this site. There may be some delays of 10 minutes or more in the work zone.
This work zone will be in place from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and from approximately 7:30 a.m. to about Noon on Friday.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.