Wednesday, April 12, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Ryan McDaniel is sworn Tuesday as
the new school board member.
It’s been 13 years since Marion implemented a 3-percent tourism tax that goes a bit beyond collecting cash from visitors. The toll affects everyone who eats out or spends the night in one of the city’s few overnight lodging facilities. Local residents have often questioned why they’re burdened with footing the bill for the community’s tourism efforts, but those in charge say the tax goes much further than luring visitors.

For the full story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • McDaniel takes board seat
  • New farmers’ market opens Friday
  • Free dumping next weekend
  • Chamber seeking Person of Year, Unsung Hero
  • Distinguished Alumni sought
  • Crittenden unemployment falls in February
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: Perception reality in the case of some
  • Christian films big on Capitol’s silver screen
  • Judicial redistricting left for another year
  • $1.33B plant investment at Georgetown good for Par 4
  • IN PICTURES: CCHS history students visit DC
  • Caldwell Springs VFD adapts plans after finding inferior superstructure
  • Region 1 FBLA champions heading to state competition
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Interesting names on county landmarks
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Ohio basketball star turns to UK gridiron
  • SPORTS: Lady Rockets swagger into All A Classic title game
  • SPORTS: Swat Sisters turning heads with long balls
  • OUTDOORS: Foster captures Archer of Year in Kentucky
Posted by at