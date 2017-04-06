.

.

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Youth Hunters Bag Birds

Coleman Stone
Youth hunters bagged 21 turkeys last weekend during the two-day Youth Hunt.

The general wild turkey season opens Saturday, April 15. It closes on May 7. Appropriately licensed hunters can harvest two bearded turkeys during the three-week season.

Pictured at right is local 13-year-old hunter Coleman Stone, who bagged a nice gobbler.

The National Wild Turkey Federation has developed a scoring system for turkeys that combines a set of measurements based on the gobbler's weight plus beard and spur length. Stone's tom weighed 21.8 pounds, had one-inch spurs and an 11.5 inch beard.

