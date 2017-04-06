Youth Hunters Bag Birds

|Coleman Stone
The general wild turkey season opens Saturday, April 15. It closes on May 7. Appropriately licensed hunters can harvest two bearded turkeys during the three-week season.
Pictured at right is local 13-year-old hunter Coleman Stone, who bagged a nice gobbler.
The National Wild Turkey Federation has developed a scoring system for turkeys that combines a set of measurements based on the gobbler's weight plus beard and spur length. Stone's tom weighed 21.8 pounds, had one-inch spurs and an 11.5 inch beard.