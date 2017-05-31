Board member teleconferencing for school tax vote

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Crittenden County Board of Education will host a public hearing on a proposed school tax increase of 6 cents. A final vote on the matter will follow the hearing.
Board member Ryan McDaniel will be unable to attend in person, but he will participate by video conference, which is allowed by Kentucky law with proper notification to the general public.
The board is issuing this Notice of Video Teleconference pursuant to KRS 61.826, which also requires McDaniel's location be disclosed. This secondary site will be on a Carnival cruise in Grand Turk of the Turks and Caicos Islands.