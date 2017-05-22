.

Monday, May 22, 2017

County's wheat crop down from record high

Crittenden County farmers had a tough season for growing winter wheat. Still, their yield should be above the five-year average, yet considerably lower than last year's record harvest.

"The price was down and several producers drastically reduced the amount they planted or didn't plant any at all," said Crittenden County Extension Service Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources Dee Brasher. "The wheat that we have planted has faced some weather extremes. The wheat has some yield issues because of the freeze damage, and it is suspected that the stems could be weakened and cause the wheat to fall over or lodge before it is harvested."

