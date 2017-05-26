Local Memorial Day services

The Memorial Day service at the Veterans Walk of Honor at the Blackford Walking Trail is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, and a special guest will be honored during the annual ceremony.
Charles Hiter, a retired lietentant colonel in the U.S. Army and executive director of Pennyrile District Health Department, will be the keynote speaker, but headlining the event will be its founder, Brenton "Danny" Witherspoon.
Witherspoon, a Vietnam Army veteran, spearheaded the effort 15 years ago to save the old railroad bridge that joins Crittenden and Webster counties across the Tradewater River at Blackford. His efforts developed into a walking trail with a trailhead and veterans memorial at the site of the former Blackford Church on its namesake road. He had been the organizer of the annual event, but has been in a long-term care facility in Carrier Mills, Ill. A committee was formed to keep the effort going, and at the Memorial Day Service, they will recognize Witherspoon for his tireless work . He is scheduled to be in attendance for the ceremony.
Shady Grove service on Memorial DayThe annual Memorial Day Service at Shady Grove Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m. Monday. Lunch will be served at the fire department following the service. The featured speaker is former Army Ranger and current Crittenden County High School military history teacher Denis Hodge. Music will be provided by Meagan Stalion with “Taps” by Jacob Carroll.
Mapleview service on Memorial DayThe annual Memorial Day Service at Mapleview Cemetery in Marion will begin at 10 a.m. Monday. Local veteran J.T. Travis will the keynote speaker.
Burna Legion service on SundayThe American Legion Post and auxiliary in Burna will host its annual Memorial Day tribute at 8 a.m. Sunday at the post on U.S. 60. A continental breakfast will be available. Marion native Lt. Col. John Watson will be the guest speaker.