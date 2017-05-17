Mason's Lodge destroyed by fire

The blaze was quickly contained by Marion Fire Department, but not before the lodge area in the rear of the building was destroyed. Members of the lodge say the building, which the Masons own, appears to be a total loss. The roof has partially collapsed.
Inventory at Legacy Oxygen in the front of the metal building sustained smoke damage to much of its inventory although that part of the structure was not damaged by flame.
Investigators are not sure at this time what started the fire. It appears to have begun in the very back of the building.
