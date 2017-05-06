Trash center under new management

Crittenden County Convenience Center is under new management.
Crittenden County Animal Shelter now oversees collection of trash and recyclables at the center located behind the county road department on U.S. 60 East. Previously, Crittenden County Detention Center oversaw operations, including supervision of inmates who process and help offload materials.
Residents disposing of materials won’t notice much of a difference, though.
Animal Control Officer Timmy Todd and shelter worker Melissa Ann Leneave are now managing inmate labor and day-to-day operations of the center. In their down time with the trash and recycling, the prisoners can help out at the shelter, easing the burden on Todd and Leneave, who was recently made a full-time employee by the county.
The move also frees up a deputy jailer at the detention center.
Leneave has worked part-time at the animal shelter for some time and volunteered with the animals prior to that.
Crittenden County Convenience Center is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Saturday.