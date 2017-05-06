Trash center under new management

Escapee caught in Benton Brandon Brasher, 31, the inmate who escaped from the Crittenden County Resticted Custoday Center last weekend has been arrested in Benton.

Lady Rockets win consolation bracket Crittenden County's appearance in the All A Classic started off with a tough 4-0 loss to Raceland, but the Lady Rockets won their next...

Inmate escapes from Crittenden RCC Local authorities and Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody this afternoon in Crittenden County. About 4:0...

Lady Rockets in consolation bracket UPDATE : Crittenden beat Carlisle County and was set to play Washington County Saturday night in the consolation bracket final. Original...