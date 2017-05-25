YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Tribute to the fallen
Bro. Curtis Prewitt (above) and Emmanuel Baptist Church are paying their Memorial Day respects to fallen heroes from Crittenden County with a display of flags on the front lawn of the Greenwood Heights church. A retired colonel and chaplain in the Army Reserves, Prewitt said he wanted to display the uniformly-placed flags to remind people of the price paid by Crittenden Countians and beyond to preserve the American way of life and defend freedom around the world. Each flag represents a fallen soldier, sailor or airmen from the county who died while in service to the nation since the U.S. entered World War I in 1917.