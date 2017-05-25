.

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Tribute to the fallen


Bro. Curtis Prewitt (above) and Emmanuel Baptist Church are paying their Memorial Day respects to fallen heroes from Crittenden County with a display of flags on the front lawn of the Greenwood Heights church. A retired colonel and chaplain in the Army Reserves, Prewitt said he wanted to display the uniformly-placed flags to remind people of the price paid by Crittenden Countians and beyond to preserve the American way of life and defend freedom around the world. Each flag represents a fallen soldier, sailor or airmen from the county who died while in service to the nation since the U.S. entered World War I in 1917.
