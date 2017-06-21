Cindy bringing dangerous weather to area

|Tropical Storm Cindy could bring flooding to Crittenden County
"They are predicting rainfall from 5 to 6 inches in some areas, 2-4 inches in general, gusty winds, significant wind shear, possible small tornadoes and possibly small hail risk," Newcom said.
According to DarkSky.net, an online weather center, the chances of rain in Crittenden County should start around 8 a.m. Thursday and continue through late-night Friday.
"The moisture from Tropical Storm Cindy will combine with an approaching cold front to cause heavy rain and possibly some flooding. A few strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Friday evening. An isolated weak tornado is possible Thursday afternoon and night. However, the main hazards with any storms will be heavy rain and lightning. The heavy rain and thunderstorms will end Friday night in the wake of a cold front," reads a NWS hazardous outlook bulletin.
As usual, the courthouse basement will be open as a storm shelter.