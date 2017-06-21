Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Cindy bringing dangerous weather to area

Tropical Storm Cindy could bring flooding to Crittenden County
Tropical Storm Cindy will be making landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border today, packing with her torrential rains that could cause life-threatening weather across a swath of the Southeast, including western Kentucky. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom has been in a conference call today with the National Weather Service, which is notifying area leaders of the potential hazards Cindy will bring to the area Thursday and Friday.

"They are predicting rainfall from 5 to 6 inches in some areas, 2-4 inches in general, gusty winds, significant wind shear, possible small tornadoes and possibly small hail risk," Newcom said.

According to DarkSky.net, an online weather center, the chances of rain in Crittenden County should start around 8 a.m. Thursday and continue through late-night Friday.

"The moisture from Tropical Storm Cindy will combine with an approaching cold front to cause heavy rain and possibly some flooding. A few strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Friday evening. An isolated weak tornado is possible Thursday afternoon and night. However, the main hazards with any storms will be heavy rain and lightning. The heavy rain and thunderstorms will end Friday night in the wake of a cold front," reads a NWS hazardous outlook bulletin.

As usual, the courthouse basement will be open as a storm shelter.
Posted by at