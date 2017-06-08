Hog Rock underway across the river

An influx of motorcycles and RVs are heading in the direction of the Cave In Rock Ferry for the 21st annual Hogrock Music Festival.
Attendees were seen as early as Wednesday traveling through Marion en route to Cave In Rock to set up tents in preparation for the festival that begins today and runs through Sunday. Marion is the last stop for tourists heading to the festival, which is expected to amass close to 50,000 campers.
Hogrock officially open at 8 a.m. today and is open to guests 18 years or older. It features musical performances by rock groups like Hairbanger’s Ball, Rachel Timberlake and Number 9 Blacktops.