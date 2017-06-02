KSP troopers rescue Rocco

|Stuck in a tree, Rocco was rescued by 2 KSP troopers
The dog had gotten inside the tree through a nearby groundhog hole and was unable to get out. The troopers summoned the assistance of Salem Fire Department, after attempts to free the dog were unsuccessful. Salem Firefighter Daniel Newcomb cut part of the tree, allowing for the dog to be freed safely. The dog was then returned to his owner. The opening in the tree was made larger, should Rocco or another dog find themselves inside the tree again.