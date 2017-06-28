PODCAST: Sports legends donate museum memorabilia

|CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
Pictured (from left), Gordon Guess, former president of the Marion Bobcats collegiate baseball league team, donated uniforms, bats, balls and other Bobcats items to the museum which will be included in the sports display on the second floor. Harry and Willard Easley (pictured center and right, respectively) were on hand to donate articles and a Hall of Fame plaque commemorating the 1942 Marion Blue Terrors football team, which was the only squad in county history to go undefeated.
Hear more about these men and their respective sports stories on this week’s featured podcast at The-Press.com.