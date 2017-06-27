What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|The Community Victory Gardens are in full swing, offering free produce to county residents.
What many consider Crittenden County’s largest tourist destination could be in trouble following the resignation of two leading volunteers. In the last month, both the chair and vice chair of Marion-Crittenden County Park Board have resigned their seats, leaving big shoes to fill on the six-member panel. Longtime Chair Kory Wheeler, a city representative, tendered her resignation at the June 19 Marion City Council...
For the entire story, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press available on newsstands Wednesday afternoon:
- Clark KAPT super of year
- New state laws take effect today
- Average KU bill up $3.85 starting July 1
- Find an Independence Day activity for you
- Local man faces 2 charges after Livingston crash
- Birds, bats not cause of 641 delay
- Rescue squad has 1st-of-its-kind call
- City, county looking for board volunteers
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Marion, Crittenden County enjoyed prosperity from tobacco, lead, zinc
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: For Adebayo, mock NBA draft meant little
- New scoring would prioritize road work
- ABOUT TOWN: To know is to appreciate
- Sorghum pesticide OK to us
- County jobless rate up in May
- SPORTS: Past success helping CCHS girls find identity for ‘17-18