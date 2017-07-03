YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, July 3, 2017
Area Deaths
Patricia L. Barkley, 72, of Marion
died Friday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Kay Little, 77, of Marion
died Friday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/03/2017 12:39:00 PM
