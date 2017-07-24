Dentist setting up practice in Marion

It has been two years since Dr. Steve Crider retired, leaving Marion without local dental care for the first time in ages. Not too long ago, in the late 1980s, Marion had three full-time dental practices.
While details are still being firmed up, it appears that Dr. Rebecca Werner, DMD of Shelbyville, Ky., will be setting up practice here. She will host a Meet the Dentist event from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday.
Werner will join orthodontist Dr. Matthew Milliner of Paducah in the Health Quest Wellness Center on South Main Street, where Milliner practices on a part-time basis in the dentistry office that was once Crider’s.
Initially, plans are to see patients one day a week, on Thursdays, but her hours will extend into the evening.
Werner already has an active practice in Shelbyville, which is midway between Louisville and Frankfort. She also has a mobile dental service she offers through Senior Well, seeing residents at Crittenden Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Werner has been serving the nursing home in Marion for more than a year. It was through that local relationship that Werner discovered the need for family dentistry in Marion.
Werner earned her dentistry degree from the University of Louisville and has been practicing for about 20 years. Her office will accept private insurance, Medicaid and private pay.
