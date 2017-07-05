Fair later this month will not include carnival

|Inflatables will replace the Ferris Wheel
at this year's county fair.
In between, fairgoers may notice a few holes.
The eight-day event will offer much of the same local residents have come to love and expect – events, 4-H exhibits, goat and pet shows, etc. – but for the second year, the typical midway rides and games will be missing. Last year, the carnival promoter didn't show, leaving Lions Club officials scrambling at the last minute to come up with an alternative. Inflatables, games and even a mechanical bull were brought in to fill the void.
This year, the club opted early on to go with inflatables and other side entertainment for families and children.
"The reason is due to the very high cost of getting rides," said Natalie Parish, Lions treasurer and fair co-chair. "This is not a problem just in our community but many across the Midwest."
Though the absence of the tilt-a-whirl and Ferris wheel were disappointing to some, Parish said last year's Plan B seemed to work out well and even received compliments. She said large carnivals like the one used recently at the Union County fair cost more than the Lions Club can make during the entire fair week.
Main events during the week will include six beauty pageants, including Miss Crittenden County and rodeo style horse racing. No night-time events are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of the fair.
The main event schedule for the fair follows:
- Saturday, July 29: Truck and tractor pulls, car show.
- Sunday, July 30: Mrs./Ms., Little Mr. and Miss, and newborn-to-4 pageants.
- Monday, July 31: Miss Pre-teen and Teen pageants.
- Tuesday, Aug. 1: Miss Crittenden County pageant.
- Wednesday, Aug. 2: No event.
- Thursday, Aug. 3: No event.
- Friday, Aug. 4: Jackpot barrel and pole show and horse racing.
- Saturday, Aug. 5: Demolition Derby.
All main events start at 7 p.m., except Sunday's pageants, which start at 3 p.m. Children 5 and under enter all events free of charge, with adult entry ranging from $5 for pageants, $12 for the pulls and $10 for the derby.