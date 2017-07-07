We're online and in print 24/7

Want to get your message out?
The Crittenden Press reaches thousands of readers every day with its online platforms, including
The-Press.com, The Press on Facebook, Local Podcasts and Twitter. Notice the numbers in the image at right indicating the reach The Press has online. This is only an example. Our website receives between 6,000 and 10,000 views every single day!
Online, we don't just have Friends, we have Readers who come to our sites looking for news and information.
Each week, The Crittenden Press printed edition and Early Bird Shopper's Guide reaches more than 12,000 homes in this area.
In print and online, we are the local messenger.
Years ago, they call it the Town Crier. Today's it's simply, The Press.
It's an incredible tool and available on your terms. Contact us today.
Tell me more about The Press Online and in Print.