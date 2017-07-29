Saturday, July 29, 2017

Taste of Marion tested by summer intern

Murray State journalism student Blake Sandlin has spent the summer in Marion reporting for The Crittenden Press. 

While here, he's sampled some of Marion's cuisine and taken some notes on the tastes of the town. 

His commentary piece was published recently in The Crittenden Press. If you missed it, here's a digital version.

