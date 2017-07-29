YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
.
Saturday, July 29, 2017
Taste of Marion tested by summer intern
Click Image to Enlarge
Murray State journalism student Blake Sandlin has spent the summer in Marion reporting for The Crittenden Press.
While here, he's sampled some of Marion's cuisine and taken some notes on the tastes of the town.
His commentary piece was published recently in The Crittenden Press. If you missed it, here's a digital version.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/29/2017 05:24:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home