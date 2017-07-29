Taste of Marion tested by summer intern

Dentist setting up practice in Marion In case you missed this story in last week's newspaper: Marion is starting to smile at the prospects of a dentist coming to town. ...

Trooper Holliman retirement reception Longtime lawman Darron Holliman is retiring from the Kentucky State Police and he will be honored Wednesday with a reception at Marion Ed-...

PODCAST: Carnival starts tomorrow at county fair LISTEN TO KATHY'S PODCAST about life on the roadwith the carnival that is in town. Crittenden County Lions Club has been able to ne...

Audibel offers free hearing tests Click Image to Enlarge