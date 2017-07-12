Wednesday, July 12, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

The timing of a potential election to recall a property tax increase levied by Crittenden County Board of Education last month runs the risk of requiring a second tax bill mailed to county property owners if the 6-cent tax bump is approved by voters.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week' issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • MPD adds ex-soldier to force
  • Barbecue, softball highlight weekend
  • Police seek help with locating person
  • Local man top graduate at police academy
  • Study: GOP health care plans would cost local jobs
  • Riley new assistant principal at CCES
  • Trooper Holliman to retire from KSP
  • PASTOR'S PEN: License not same as God-given freedom
  • COMMENTARY: Differences driving apart nation
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: 1922 review promotes local businesses
  • No driver testing Friday in Crittenden
  • Kentucky Bike Rally underway in Sturgis
  • Goal-setting forum to guide city’s future
  • Friday last day to opt out of fire dues
  • Tolu firefighters have new pumper
  • SPORTS: Starnes opens final Rocket season
  • SPORTS: Cross country returns to Crittenden schools
