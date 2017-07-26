Wednesday, July 26, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...


Twenty-first century learning is not just a catchy phrase used by the local school system, it’s a way of life. In fact, most educators across the nation are on board with the new academic lifestyle. Simply put, 21st century learning incorporates into academics ever-present, ever-changing technologies and the new global mindset. While reading, writing and arithmetic are still the foundation of education, learning has been transformed by the world in which we live. Teachers are different. Students have changed. Last year was a turning point for this new era of education in Crittenden County Schools.

  • Lions land midway just in time for fair
  • Chamber survey aimed at commerce
  • CCEDC’S survival could hinge on 3-county merger
  • Baptist Health clings to EMS despite losses
  • White leaving school district for Lyon job
  • Merger could impact local Siemens plant
  • KSP honors Crittenden natives
  • Local KSP trooper retires after 20 years
  • KSP Post 2 commander, former Crittenden trooper White retires
  • County’s voter swing at 1,100
  • Grass can prove hazard for bikers
  • Soybean plantings at Ky. record high
  • Heat stressing corn, soybeans
  • Ky. unemployment up to 5.1 percent
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: New Deal programs helped build county
  • SPORTS: Pre-season competition kicks off 2017 football practice
  • SPORTS: Crittenden hosts all-star events this week
  • Teens earn awards at APES seminar
Back to School
  • Local schools adapting to 21st century needs
  • Eclipse won’t overshadow education in county
  • Meet new hires across the school district
  • 2017-18 school calendar
  • School supply lists
  • Bus routes
  • Several board-adopted programs promoting student welfare
  • CCHS welcome back from Principal Curtis Brown
  • CCMS welcome back from Principal Tom Radivonyk
  • CCES welcome back from Principal Jenni Gilkey
  • Teen dress code relaxed
    Crosswalk back at CCHS after year off
  • Bus driver shortage continues in district
  • Subs needed for district classrooms
  • CCES preschool moved to all-day
