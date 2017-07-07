Work at Henderson shifts traffic

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic shift along the U.S. 60 work zone in front of the Henderson Community College Campus today.
The traffic shift will move all east-west traffic to the newly constructed lanes of U.S. 60 to allow reconstruction of the existing lanes in front of the community college. The traffic shift is expected to take place around mid-afternoon on Friday. Motorist should be alert for flaggers and traffic control personnel moving barricades and traffic barrels to accomplish the traffic shift. Extra caution is required.
This traffic shift will extend through the U.S. 60/Ky. 425 Henderson Bypass/Ky. 136 intersection at Henderson. Motorists should be prepared for changes in traffic flow this traffic shift will create at the intersection.
This traffic shift will be in place for an extended period to facilitate ongoing work to widen U.S. 60 to four lanes with a center turn lane from the bypass and Ky. 136 intersection at U.S. 60 extending westward about 1 mile.
Hazex Construction is the prime contractor on this $6.07 million highway improvement project. The target completion date is Oct. 13.