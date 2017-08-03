Chamber asks city to reconsider road closing

The Chamber's official correspondence to the council reads as follows:
Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce encourages the City of Marion to bring all stakeholders to the table and work to negotiate a long-term solution for Country Club Drive and to reconsider its plan to close one end of a critical thoroughfare in the community that will negatively impact transportation, including school traffic, hospital and EMS traffic, industrial traffic and commerce in general.
The city council is tentatively set to meet in special session at 5pm Tuesday to further discuss the matter.