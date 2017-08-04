City council, school board meet next week for pressing matters

Glenn's on Main shuttered for now Glenn Conger, owner of Glenn's on Main restaurant in downtown Marion, confirmed today that the restaurant is closed. Conger said he ...

City plans to close Country Club Drive COMING SOON The City of Marion has adopted a plan that includes repairing and then closing Country Club Drive to through traffic. The ...

Cpt. White retires from Kentucky State Police Brent White Kentucky State Police Capt. Brent White made his retirement official today after almost 20 years of service. White first j...

Taste of Marion tested by summer intern Click Image to Enlarge Murray State journalism student Blake Sandlin has spent the summer in Marion reporting for The Crittenden Press. ...