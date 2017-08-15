YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Crittenden canceling school Monday
The district had said for about a year that it planned to have school and use it as an educational opportunity. It had even purchased glasses for students to safely view the eclipse.
Several other school districts in the area had announced earlier that they'd be closing. Some Crittenden parents had gone to social media protesting the school being in session.
In the end, Supt. Vince Clark said a number of concerns prompted school officials to decide to close on Monday.
The glasses will be sent home with children on Friday and teachers will be educating students this week about the eclipse.