Emergency management gearing up for Harvey

Kentucky Emergency Management (KyEM) will activate its State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in support of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey that will cross over the Commonwealth later today. The SEOC will activate at 4 p.m. today at a Level 4, which consists of personnel monitoring the weather system.
The remnants will bring periods of widespread, moderate to heavy rainfall Thursday evening through Friday. Areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall will likely see some street flooding and rises in area creeks and rivers. As the center of the low-pressure system moves near southern Kentucky early Friday morning, an isolated tornado is possible.
“By activating our state emergency operations center, we are positioning ourselves forward to respond quickly and efficiently should the need arise," said Michael E. Dossett, director of KyEM. "Our primary mission is to support our county responders and the citizens of the Commonwealth.”
Officials remind citizens to stay tuned to their local media for watches and warnings. Flash flooding will be a threat as the system moves through the Commonwealth. Do not drive or walk through any flooded areas. A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles