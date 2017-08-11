YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, August 11, 2017
Library going tobacco free Sept. 1
Tobacco and e-cigarettes were already prohibited inside the facility, but last Thursday, the board of trustees voted to make the entire property, including the grounds, tobacco-free starting Friday, Sept. 1.
The five-member board chose to prohibit smoking and all tobacco outside the building for the health of patrons entering the facility as well as to maintain the cleanliness of the entryway.
Despite an ash tray and smoking urn, cigarette butts have been repeatedly tossed onto the walk or in flowerpots and landscaping near the front doors.