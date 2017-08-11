Friday, August 11, 2017

Library going tobacco free Sept. 1

Crittenden County Public Library will go completely tobacco-free beginning next month.

Tobacco and e-cigarettes were already prohibited inside the facility, but last Thursday, the board of trustees voted to make the entire property, including the grounds, tobacco-free starting Friday, Sept. 1.

The five-member board chose to prohibit smoking and all tobacco outside the building for the health of patrons entering the facility as well as to maintain the cleanliness of the entryway.

Despite an ash tray and smoking urn, cigarette butts have been repeatedly tossed onto the walk or in flowerpots and landscaping near the front doors.
