School tax absentee voting starts Tuesday

Absentee voting for the countywide school tax referendum begins Tuesday.
Voters who will be out of the county on Election Day and unable to cast a ballot in person at their respective polling location between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 may vote on the absentee machine set up in County Clerk Carolyn Byford's office. The machine will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Meantime, Tuesday, Sept. 5 is the final day to apply for a paper absentee ballot. The application for a mail-out paper ballot must be received in Byford's office by the close of business that day. Paper ballots are often used by homebound voters or voters out of the country, like members of the military.
The clerk's office will be closed on Labor Day.
In June, Crittenden County Board of Education approved an "equivalent nickel" tax for the purpose of new school construction. Petitioners subsequently acquired enough signatures to send the levy to countywide ballot. The rate increase on 2017 property tax bills, if approved on Sept. 12, would be 5.9 cents per $100 valuation.