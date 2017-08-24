YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
.
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Youth triathlon is off for this year
There will be no youth triathlon held in Marion this year on Labor Day weekend.
Organizers of the event have decided to only host it every other year. Therefore, 2017 will be the off year and plans are to have one in 2018.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
8/24/2017 02:07:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home