School tax fails at polls 2-to-1

6:52 p.m.
The school tax failed by a more-than 2-to-1 margin, 649-1,485. It failed in all 12 precincts.
6:49 p.m.
With 10 of the 12 precincts and absentee ballots reported, the vote is 555-1,163 against the tax
6:45 p.m.With five precincts and absentees reporting, the school tax is down more than 2-to-1. The vote so far is 239 for and 588 against.
6 p.m.
The polls are closed on the school tax vote in Crittenden County and results are starting to filter in. So far, the vote is 65-39 against the tax from absentee ballots only.