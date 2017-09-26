Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Greenwell leads Rocket golfers

Greenwell
Although Crittenden County didn't have anyone from its high school golf team qualify for the state tournament, several shot very well at Monday's regional tournament at Paducah.

Freshman Sam Greenwell led Rocket golfers.

Sophomore Lauren Gilchrist is representing Crittenden County in today's girls' regional tournament at Calvert City.

See more in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.

Posted by at