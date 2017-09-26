YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Greenwell leads Rocket golfers
Greenwell
Although Crittenden County didn't have anyone from its high school golf team qualify for the state tournament, several shot very well at Monday's regional tournament at Paducah.
Freshman Sam Greenwell led Rocket golfers.
Sophomore Lauren Gilchrist is representing Crittenden County in today's girls' regional tournament at Calvert City.
See more in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/26/2017 09:48:00 AM
