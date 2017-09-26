Greenwell leads Rocket golfers

The Curnel and Clark family reunion will be at Tolu Community Building, Sept. 30. A potluck meal will be served at noon. Relatives are expected and visitors are welcome.





Enjoy a walk around City-County Park each Monday and Tuesday in September during the Crittenden County Community Walk. Walk at your own pace between 4-5 p.m. Event sponsored by Pennyrile District Health Department. Call Jessica at (270) 965-5215 for more information.





There will be an organizational meeting of the Marion-Crittenden County Park Board at 5 p.m., Oct. 5 in the conference room of the Crittenden County Public Library. The public is invited to attend.





Burna American Legion is collecting donated items for a yard sale to be held Oct. 5-7. Anyone needing to have items picked up may contact Terry Black at (270) 988-2865, Pat Peck at (270) 988-2278, Mary Black at (270) 988-3486 or Faye Gibson at (270) 988-2127. All proceeds will go toward upkeep of monument.





Pilot Knob Cemetery is desperately seeking donations to help keep the cemetery mowed this summer. For more information, call Reta Riley at (270) 704-2140.





Quilt Club will start the new stitching year on Monday, Sept. 25th, 9:30AM at the Extension Office. Join in on the journey! Quilt club is open to anyone at any level of experience.

Adulting is hard, let us help you learn how to transition and make it easier. Tuesday, Sept. 26th, 6PM at the Extension Annex we will be hosting a “Clean it Green” class. Learn how to make your own cleaners and save some money in the process. Go home with recipes and samples. Register by calling 270-965-5236, space is limited.

Cattlemen, would you like to learn how to improve your productivity, learn the ins and outs of marketing and increase your profitability? Call ANR Agent Dee Brasher to learn more about the Master Cattlemen course and what it can do for you. 270-965-5236. Space is limited in this course and classes will begin soon, so call today to reserve your place.

4-H age kids and parents! Clubs are starting now for the new school year. We have LOTS of opportunities for your kids to be involved in the 4-H program. Call 4-H Agent Leslea Barnes at 270-965-5236 for more information and how to be involved!

Do you like to make Apple Pie? Would you like to win some money? Why not enter the Extension Homemakers Apple Pie Contest, to be held on Friday, October 6th at the Farmer’s Day sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust. For a complete list of rules and an entry form stop by the Extension Office.

Extension Homemakers are currently selling raffle tickets for a beautiful quilt made by local quilter Mary LeFan. Tickets are $1.00 each and can be purchased at the Extension Office or from any of the local Extension Homemakers. The quilt drawing will be held on Saturday, October 21st at the Shoppe Next Door/ Christmas in Marion Arts & Crafts show.



