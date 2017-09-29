Home invasion suspect arrested

|Joshua Bean
Joshua Bean, 25, of Marion was recently taken into custody on a felony indictment warrant charging him with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and non-payment of fines.
Police Chief Ray O’Neal said Bean is a suspect in a Jan. 14 home invasion at 106 Conway Dr. The police investigation alleges that three masked men broke into the home just off North Weldon Street, held three residents at gunpoint and stole about $60 in cash.
O’Neal said an adult male and female and a juvenile female were home at the time. The victims’ names have not been released because the investigation is ongoing. However, the chief said the juvenile and one of the adults sought treatment at the Crittenden Hospital emergency room following the incident.
The intruders busted open a door at the home then kicked open doors to two bedrooms where the family was sleeping, according to police records. The police chief said the victims were forced into a room together where the assailants ordered them to the floor at gunpoint and demanded cell phones, car keys and money.
The chief said the masked men were armed with handguns and fired one round inside the home as they were fleeing the scene. The gunshot did not strike anyone, but the juvenile was allegedly hit with a baseball bat during the assault.
Bean was a suspect during the early part of the investigation, and he allegedly fled town when police began closing in.
The chief said a tip came in to the police department one night alerting law enforcement to his whereabouts. They found him a short time later at a residence on North Maple Street and he was taken into custody without incident.
The case remains active as two more suspects are being sought. Anyone with information about the alleged robbery on Conway Drive can phone (270) 965-3500. If information leads to an arrest, TipLine may pay a reward.