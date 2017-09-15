Marion still mulling Country Club Drive

The City of Marion is still weighing what to do with a deteriorating Country Club Drive.
On Wednesday, the city's Subcommittee on Streets and Alleys will meet to discuss the future of the street, which is the only way to get to Crittenden County Elementary School. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at city hall, and the public is invited to attend to the meeting.
"We want to give people a chance to come, hear and talk," said Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford. "I think it might be important to know that our focus during this event will be the impact on businesses. The meeting is meant to help the committee come up with a recommendation to the full council."
In August, the road was temporarily closed while repairs were made to fix an area of failing asphalt nearly as long as a football field. At the time, Marion City Council voted 4-2 to close the end of the street at its junction with Chapel Hill Road in order to prevent heavy through-traffic that is damaging the street. The next week, however, the council reversed course 4-2 to reopen the street to all traffic following repairs.
At least two council members seem to still want to dead-end the street at Chapel Hill Road, hoping to force the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's hand to either take over maintenance of the street or rework a troublesome intersection at the U.S. 60-U.S. 641 stoplight.