YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Stolen Sign Amnesty Period ends Saturday
With the amnesty period ending this week, county officials are reminding citizens that anyone caught with stolen traffic signs could face up to $1,000 in fines, plus court fees.
Crittenden County Fiscal Court partnered with TipLine and the Crittenden County Attorney’s office recently to create a comprehensive campaign to stop road sign theft.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the problem has become such a public safety issue. Newcom said sign thefts have even occurred during the past couple of weeks despite the campaign to thwart the problem.
The sign amnesty period ends Saturday. After that anyone found stealing or in possession of traffic signs will be criminally charged.
Magistrates say they’re serious about this matter and so is County Attorney Rebecca Johnson, whose office is putting up half of the reward money that will be offered by TipLine for those reporting sign thefts. If you know of someone who is illegally in possession of a street sign, call (270) 965-3500 and you may be eligible for a reward. You may also remain anonymous.