Tradewater MusicFest next weekend

Crittenden County Retired Teachers will hold their fall meeting at 4 p.m., Tuesday at Marion United Methodist Church.





Crittenden County High School SBDM will meet at 4 p.m., Tuesday at the high school.





organizational meeting of the Park Board? We are planning on meeting Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the conference room of the public library. The public is invited to attend.





Burna American Legion is collecting donated items for a yard sale to be held Oct. 5-7. Anyone needing to have items picked up may contact Terry Black at (270) 988-2865, Pat Peck at (270) 988-2278, Mary Black at (270) 988-3486 or Faye Gibson at (270) 988-2127. All proceeds will go toward upkeep of monument.





Adult Trivia Night returns to Crittenden County Public Library Friday, Sept. 22. The popular new event offered by the facility begins at 7 p.m. Trivia Night debuted in

November and subsequent crowds have grown, filling nearly every available space in the library’s meeting room. The game offers prizes and snacks to players, and, of course, is free. It is designed for adults 18 and over. The first Family Trivia Night was held this summer.





The National Guard Armory will be having its annual reunion Sept. 9. All former and current members are welcome. For more information contact Rick Nelson (270) 704-5140 or Roger Lubben (270) 625-8867.





The Crittenden County Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Crittenden County Ed-Tech Center. Please call or come by our office for reservations by Wednesday, August 30. Telephone (270) 965-4624.





In celebration of its 40-year reunion, Crittenden County High School Class of 1977 is organizing a multi-class reunion for the classes of 1975-1980 beginning at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 16 at Fohs Hall. Cost is $20 per person payable at the door, which includes finger foods, soft drinks and music. Please RSVP for planning purposes by calling Phyllis O’Neal at (270) 556-3813 or Teena York at (270) 965-2749 by Sept. 5 or by posting on the Class of ‘77 Facebook page or the Multi-Class Reunion of ‘76, ‘77, ‘78, ‘79 and ‘80 Facebook page.





The CCHS Class of 1964 will have a reunion picnic on Saturday, September 9 at Riverview Park (Dam 50) beginning at 1:00PM. A BAR BQ dinner will be served at 5:00PM. The cost is $40 per couple or $20 per single. RSVP along with remittance no later than September 1 to Fred Brown, 351 Briarwood Drive, Marion, KY 42064. Please contact Minnie Brown at 270-704-2132 (minnielou45@att.net) or Sandra Belt at 270-704-1122 should you have additional questions.





Pilot Knob Cemetery is desperately seeking donations to help keep the cemetery mowed this summer. For more information, call Reta Riley at (270) 704-2140.





Diabetes Support Group will be enjoying guest speaker Denise Adams APRN on Friday Sept. 15th, 10AM at the Extension Office. Anyone who has diabetes or is interested in learning more about this disease and how to prevent it is welcome to attend.

Join ANR Agent Dee Brasher on Saturday Sept. 16th from 10AM-2PM at the Imogene Stout Farmers Market on Main to learn more about that sweet stuff, “honey.” We will have recipes and give away items and samples to try.

After Hours Extension Homemakers will be learning more about “The Pressure is On” on Tuesday, Sept. 19th, 5PM at the Extension Office. New members are welcome to join in on the journey.

Crochet Corner will meet on Wednesday Sept. 20th from noon-1PM at the Extension Office. All are welcome to join in, if you are a beginner please call the office for a needed supply list. 270-965-5236.

Quilt Club will start the new stitching year on Monday, Sept. 25th, 9:30AM at the Extension Office. Join in on the journey! Quilt club is open to anyone at any level of experience.

#Adulting is hard, let us help you learn how to transition and make it easier. Tuesday, Sept. 26th, 6PM at the Extension Annex we will be hosting a “Clean it Green” class. Learn how to make your own cleaners and save some money in the process. Go home with recipes and samples. Register by calling 270-965-5236, space is limited.

Cattlemen, would you like to learn how to improve your productivity, learn the ins and outs of marketing and increase your profitability? Call ANR Agent Dee Brasher to learn more about the Master Cattlemen course and what it can do for you. 270-965-5236. Space is limited in this course and classes will begin soon, so call today to reserve your place.

4-H age kids and parents! Clubs are starting now for the new school year. We have LOTS of opportunities for your kids to be involved in the 4-H program. Call 4-H Agent Leslea Barnes at 270-965-5236 for more information and how to be involved!

Do you like to make Apple Pie? Would you like to win some money? Why not enter the Extension Homemakers Apple Pie Contest, to be held on Friday, October 6 at the Farmer’s Day sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust. For a complete list of rules and an entry form stop by the Extension Office.

Extension Homemakers are currently selling raffle tickets for a beautiful quilt made by local quilter Mary LeFan. Tickets are $1.00 each and can be purchased at the Extension Office or from any of the local Extension Homemakers. The quilt drawing will be held on Saturday, October 21 at the Shoppe Next Door/ Christmas in Marion Arts & Crafts show.







The September CCES SBDM meeting for September has been changed from the 25 to the 18 at 4 p.m..



