Tradewater MusicFest next weekend

The Crittenden Press
|Promoter Russell Edwards
The first-ever event will take place Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 on the banks of the Tradewater River on the Crittenden-Webster County line. It has been organized by Winghaven Lodge owner Russell Edwards and his wife, Marion Tourism Director Michele Edwards, among others. It is expected to draw music lovers from a 10-county area of western Kentucky and beyond for performances from the Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad and more. Altogether, the spectacle will feature 10 country-rock artists performing in the new Tradewater Amphitheatre located off Ky. 120 on the breathtaking grounds near Winghaven Lodge.
Hosting a major music event has been a dream of Russell Edwards' for many years. The stars have aligned and his dream is coming true with the birth of what he hopes will become the largest weekend music event in western Kentucky.
“Without Kentucky Headhunters lead singer Richard Young, this concert would have never made it past a dream,” said Edwards, who credits Young’s expert advice as the foundation for this event.
Ranging from different country subgenres such as traditional country, Southern rock, outlaw country, folk and classic rock, the featured artists on the main stage include headliner Kentucky Headhunters, 1990 Grammy winners of Best Country Performance, will offer the finale of the two-day festival.
Starting the show Friday will be Country Music Award (CMA) winner Jack Ingram, 1993 CMA Best New Group Confederate Railroad and David Lee Murphy, best known for “Dust on the Bottle” and “Party Crowd.” Murphy’s songs have been recorded by some of the best artists in the business including Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Eric Church.
Confederate Railroad will be available to VIP ticket holders for pictures and autographs.
Kicking off a full-day of music on Saturday will be Princeton's acclaimed three-time International Thumb Picking Champion Alonzo Pennington. The semi-finals winner of the International Blues Competition on Beale Street will be followed on the main stage by country rock legend Pure Prairie League with five consecutive top 40 hits that include 1975's "Amie;" Merle Haggard’s heirs Ben and Noel Haggard with The Strangers; and Chris Knight of Slaughters performing his own style of country, rock, folk, root rock and pop music. Wrapping up the event, the Kentucky Headhunters will perform hits such as “Dumas Walker,” “Spirit in the Sky” and “Walk Softly on this Heart of Mine.”
On a separate Food Court Stage during set changes will be up-and-coming Kentucky songwriter and Nashville recording artist Clayton Quisenberry on Friday night. On Saturday, Clarksville, Tenn.'s Tim Lynch Band will feature original tunes and favorites from Waylon Jennings to Led Zeppelin.
Rolling hills and lush woods coupled with the collection of music artists will set the tone for those honoring the country life. The location also provides the perfect space for attendees interested in camping and sightseeing.
Camping is offered, there will be open grass seating and lawn chairs and coolers welcome. Food, drink and souvenir vending will be available for those hoping to take something home to remember the debut of Tradewater Music Festival. While it is suggested festival-goers bring cash, ATM’s will be available.
Depending on how many partake in the festival, organizers plan to make a large donation to the Marion-Crittenden County Park. Other community organizations providing help will be compensated and acknowledged for their assistance in making this become a reality.
Russell Edwards said gatherings such as these not only serve in bringing awareness to newcomers of the beautiful rural area, but also help in strengthening the community through music, the outdoors and most importantly fellowship.
Costs range from $35 for general admission for Sept. 15 performances to $95 for a two-day VIP pass. VIP parking and camping passes are also available. Tickets are on sale at Food Giant and Sureway locations in Marion, Providence, Henderson, Eddyville, Sturgis and Dawson Springs. Tickets can be purchased for a short time by calling (270) 635-2969 or visiting TradewaterMusic
Fest.com.