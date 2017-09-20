What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

When a powerful earache or ankle sprain strikes on the weekend, no longer will waiting until Monday morning or a costly visit to the emergency room be necessary. Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, Crittenden Health Systems will be debuting a walk-in clinic designed to address non-critical medical needs outside the usual office hours of most doctors and clinics in the area. It will be open 5 to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, times not competing with physicians’ normal practices.

  • School levy up 1.9 cents per KRS
  • Clark addresses school tax failure
  • McD’s robber gets 7 years
  • Grand jurors indict only 1
  • Friday final day for Victory Garden food
  • Band marches into 2nd
  • MPD makes arrest in home invasion
  • Christmas charity eligibility ends soon
  • OPINION: 401(k) not good pension reform
  • ABOUT TOWN: Quips offer relief, maybe even chuckle
  • Tuesday earthquake centered in Illinois
  • Conservation district poster contest starts
  • TDS now improving Livingston internet
  • Tradewater Music Festival draws hundreds to county
  • Marion Auction Mart burglary investigated
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Gold Star symbols honored mothers who lost sons to war
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Bromley wrapping up his UK coverage
  • SPORTS: UK basketball start time and broadcast schedule
  • Old-timers hit field to benefit youth
  • ‘Adulting’ classes help hone grown-up skills
  • Club celebrates 97th anniversary
  • Homemakers’ project continues thanks to generous local woman
  • SPORTS: Mr. 35 leads golfers into regional tourney Monday
  • SPORTS: Rocket ‘D’ annihilates Webster in 49-7 victory
  • SPORTS: Fall sports round-up
