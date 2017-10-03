3 escapees loose in Marion

It is unknown what the three escapees are wearing at this time, but they are believed to be handcuffed and shackled.
Mike Harris, who lives near jail, said he saw a transport bus at the jail and deputies scurrying around in the neighborhood looking for the escapees.
Police are urging everyone in the area to exercise extreme caution. Keep doors locked and remove keys from parked vehicles.
The apparent escape happened about 4:45 p.m.
In addition to conducting a citywide search, authorities are currently reviewing videotape from the jail and elsewhere in Marion to determine which direction the escapees headed.
