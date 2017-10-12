Brock hands over Bookmobile keys

Paris Reunion - The descendants of James Paris of Smith County, Tennessee and friends will meet Saturday 14 October 2017 at the Woman’s Club of Marion. The hall will be opened at 11 AM for visiting and genealogy sharing. Portrayals of Union soldiers Pleasant Paris and his son, William J. Paris will be presented beside Pleasant’s newly relocated stone at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery on Pleasant Hill Road at 4:00 PM. A color guard will participate.

A potluck meal will be served at the Woman’s Club at 6 PM.

Carrsville Fall Fling, a fundraiser for the community association, will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Carrsville Community Center. There will be a new look with acoustical improvements inside the building. The meal will be soup and chilli.

The Crittenden County Genealogy Society will meet Sat. October 14, at 10:00 am in the meeting room at the Library. The program will be Women's Mourning Customs in the Civil War. Linda Ward from Caldwell County, who is a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy will be sharing some of her information with the group.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 217 and AUXILIARY will be meeting for the monthly meeting on Friday, October 13at the Post in Burna (1360 US Hwy 60 W). We will be serving a meal at 6:30 with meetings to follow. If you qualify to join, we encourage you to become a member and by doing so support veterans, military and your community. Together we make a difference in the lives of others.

All-you-can-eat Breakfast:

American Legion Post 217 in Burna will be preparing an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, Oct 14th. Breakfast will be served between the hours of 7 AM to 10 AM. Open to all. Cost is only $6 for adults & $3 for children 12 and under. Best breakfast around. Bring your family and start the day right!





Former employees of Moore Business Forms and their guest will meet at 1 p.m., Oct. 14 at the Majestic House in Princeton for their second reunion this year. If you need transportation, call (270) 988-3549, (270) 965-3484 or (270) 969-0095.





October activities for Crittenden County Health and Rehab include:

•Oct. 13 trip to the Amish commuity

•Oct. 19 discussion of healthy eating habits presented by Sue Parrent, Extension office.

•Oct. 20 wear pink for breast cancer awareness.

•Oct. 30 annual fall festival, candy for Trick-or-Treaters after 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Candy Yates at (270) 965-2218.





CHURCH EVENTS

Cumberland River Homes will have an Open House for its new Activities Center 12:30 p.m., until 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 15 at 111 North Hayden Ave., Salem. Refreshments will be available.





Barnett Chapel Church will host a fish fry at 5 p.m., Oct. 14. Pastor and congregation invite all. There is no charge for the meal.

Sturgis General Baptist Church will host Revival Oct. 18-20 with services at 7 p.m., nightly. The evangelist will be Rev. Jeff Owens from Stonefort, Ill.

Tyner’s Chapel Church on State Route 855 North will host Revival Services at 7 p.m., Oct. 27 and 28 and at 11 a.m., on Oct. 29. The pastor is Charles Tabor and there will be special guest preaching at each service.

Marion Second Baptist Church on East Depot Street is hosting Revival Services Oct. 22-25. There will be special music during the services and Bro. Joe Baker of Sullivan Baptist Church will be the evangelist. The Sunday service is at 11 a.m., and nightly services each weekday are at 7 p.m. Chris Lowery is the pastor.

Revival Services will be held Oct. 22-25 at Piney Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church on State Route 506. Services begin at 7 p.m., nightly. Guest speaker is Billy Parrish and song leader will be Billy Joe Rushing. There will be special music nightly. The pastor is Junior Martin.

St. William Catholic Church will have its fall yard sale from noon until 4 p.m., on Oct. 18 and from 9 a.m., until 4 p.m., on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. The sale will be at the church on South Main Street in Marion.



