Free dump days are next week

Crittenden County will give residents an opportunity to clean out their garages and outbuildings on Oct. 20-21 and for Free Dump Days.
The convenience center on U.S. 60 East will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 21 to accept those things you no longer want hanging around the house or stacked up in your garage and basement. That includes things like furniture and appliances, electronics, oil cans and paint, if it has been dried. Solid Waste Coordinator Sue Padget said paint can be dried up with a substance like kitty litter.
Disposal of household garbage will still require a fee, and tires will not be accepted as part of the semiannual program.
Call Padget at (270) 965-5251 for further details, if needed.