Need a lift? Here are PACS details

PACS transportation information
Pennyrile Allied Community Services recently announced details of its transportation system:
Rides are offered weekdays 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. with 24-hour notice unless otherwise denoted. Cost is 70 cents per mile in county or to adjacent county or $1.10 per mile for other locations up to 250 miles one way.
Senior Shuttle
Crittenden: (270) 965-5229 / Livingston: (270) 928-2811
Rides to and from centers require 48-hour notice. Group rates are available. Contact local centers to inquire about sponsoring group rides for seniors.
Public transportation
Crittenden and Livingston: (270) 839-4165.
Includes uses for grocery, dining, dialysis, malls, athletics or weight loss centers, college, pharmacy, medical appointments, parks, library, post office, work or to visit a friend or family member.
Medicaid transportation
(800) 467-4601
For a Medicaid qualifying and paid trip you must call 72 hours in advance or register online at PACS-Ky.org.
Veterans transportation
(800) 467-4601 or (270) 886-6641
Half-price rates for medically-related appointments
Intercity Transit to Nashville
(800) 467-4601 or (270) 886-6641
Call for specific schedule, pick-up and drop-off locations. Round trip is $12.50 due at time of or before pick-up.