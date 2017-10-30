Three-vehicle accident one US 60 West

Crittenden County Extension District board meeting November 9th 5:15 p.m. at the Ed Tech Center

Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual deer hunter’s breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, the first day of modern gun season. Breakfast is $8 and raffle tickets for a rifle to be given away around noon are $1.





Emmanuel Baptist Church will host its annual SHINE Halloween event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall of the Greenwood Heights church. Soup, chili, hot dogs, drinks and treats will be offered.





Creekside Baptist Church will be having a Fish Fry starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Free for everybody, located 1 ½ miles east of Salem on U.S. 60.





Salem Baptist Church will have a Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot starting at 5 p.m., Tues., Oct. 31.





St. William Catholic Church in Marion will host a soup supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Nov. 3. Cost for soup, sandwich, drink and dessert is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-10.





Hurricane Camp will have its annual fall work day at 9 a.m., Oct. 28. Volunteers will be cleaning the grounds and winterizing buildings. Alternate rain date will be Nov. 4.





Sturgis General Baptist Church will host Revival Oct. 18-20 with services at 7 p.m., nightly. The evangelist will be Rev. Jeff Owens from Stonefort, Ill.





Tyner’s Chapel Church on State Route 855 North will host Revival Services at 7 p.m., Oct. 27 and 28 and at 11 a.m., on Oct. 29. The pastor is Charles Tabor and there will be special guest preaching at each service.





Marion Second Baptist Church on East Depot Street is hosting Revival Services Oct. 22-25. There will be special music during the services and Bro. Joe Baker of Sullivan Baptist Church will be the evangelist. The Sunday service is at 11 a.m., and nightly services each weekday are at 7 p.m. Chris Lowery is the pastor.





Revival Services will be held Oct. 22-25 at Piney Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church on State Route 506. Services begin at 7 p.m., nightly. Guest speaker is Billy Parrish and song leader will be Billy Joe Rushing. There will be special music nightly. The pastor is Junior Martin.





St. William Catholic Church will have its fall yard sale from noon until 4 p.m., on Oct. 18 and from 9 a.m., until 4 p.m., on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. The sale will be at the church on South Main Street in Marion.



