Three-vehicle accident one US 60 West

UPDATE: It appears that one person has died at the scene and another has been flown by AirEvac to a regional trauma center. Five individuals were involved in the crash in three different vehicles. Three were hurt, including the one life-flighted from the scene.
State police crash scene reconstructionists are on the scene and the road will likely be closed for a couple of hours.
The crash occurred at about 8:40pm.
ORIGINAL POST
Emergency responders are working a traffic accident near the Crittenden and Livingston Line on US 60 West.
An air ambulance has responded and there appears to be multiple serious injuries with three vehicles involved the crash.