ALERT: Your license tag may have expired

STATE BUNGLES APRIL RENEWAL NOTICESIf your vehicle registration was to expire in April, you may not have realized it. Because of a glitch in the Kentucky Revenue Cabinet, notices that should have gone out in March for April renewals are just now being mailed.
Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor says his office had nothing to do with the late mailings, but believes his clerks will bear much of the negative feedback from frustrated auto owners once they get their renewal notices. Tabor said June notices were mailed early by the state, but April and May were not sent on time.
Tabor said Crittenden County is waiving any late fees or penalties for April renewals, which actually became delinquent on Wednesday.
“Drivers need to know that their decals could be expired and if they’re pulled over, they will get a ticket,” Tabor said.
The clerk points out that automobile owners do not need a renewal notice to go ahead and pay their April taxes and registration fees. For the fastest service, go to Drive.Ky.Gov to renew online if possible. You may also go to the clerk’s office to renew in person.
Online renewals are not available if previous balances are owed or if insurance information is not on file.
Kentucky’s new Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) was launched in January and has been hampered by rollout problems. The system is used by county clerk staff to perform vehicle and boat transactions and to generate user data used to mail notices. April’s delayed renewal notices are the latest in a series of growing pains since the state started KAVIS. The state said changes were necessary to replace a 1970s-era computer system.