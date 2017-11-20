Free Thanksgiving community meal

Marion Baptist Church will once again host its Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner in its Family Life Center on East Depot Street.
The free meal runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to anyone in the community.
The church will also deliver meals to those unable to get out Thursday.
The dinner will consist of traditional turkey or chicken, ham, dressing, gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, candied yams, cranberry sauce, slaw, fruit salad, pie and cake with iced tea, lemonade or coffee to drink.
Each year, the church serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals. To have a meal delivered or to volunteer with early preparation next Wednesday or serving on Thanksgiving Day, call the church at (270) 965-5232.
Thanksgiving worship
A community Thanksgiving worship service is also scheduled for next week. Crittenden County Ministerial Association in conjunction with area pastors will be hosting the non-denominational service at Marion Baptist’s Family Life Center at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday.