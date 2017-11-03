Police looking for stolen Pontiac

Marion Police Department seeks the public's help in locating a stolen vehicle.
According to Police Chief Ray O'Neal, a red 2000 Pontiac Grand Am four-door passenger car was reported missing overnight from a Jarvis Street address.
The vehicle is similar to the one pictured, but this is not the actual car believed stolen. The missing car has a loose driver’s side headlamp and the driver’s side front window is taped up.
If you have any information, please call Marion Police Department at (270) 965-3500. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a reward through TipLine.