Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Bevin orders flags to half-staff Wednesday
Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Albert Strange, of Mammoth Cave, was 18 years old when he died in battle in the Pacific theater on Nov. 20, 1943. Assigned to Co. E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, 2nd Marine Division, he was among approximately 1,000 U.S. casualties from the Battle of Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands.
In May 2017, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) representatives traveled to the Tarawa Atoll to conduct excavations utilizing advanced investigative techniques. As part of this mission, investigators were able to identify the remains of Pfc. Strange.
Funeral services for Pfc. Strange will be held at noon Wedensday in Cave City.
Gov. Bevin encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute by lowering the flag in honor of Pfc. Strange.