Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Bevin orders flags to half-staff Wednesday

Gov. Matt Bevin has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday in honor of a Kentucky serviceman who was killed in action during World War II but whose remains were only recently recovered and returned home.

Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Albert Strange, of Mammoth Cave, was 18 years old when he died in battle in the Pacific theater on Nov. 20, 1943. Assigned to Co. E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, 2nd Marine Division, he was among approximately 1,000 U.S. casualties from the Battle of Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands.

In May 2017, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) representatives traveled to the Tarawa Atoll to conduct excavations utilizing advanced investigative techniques. As part of this mission, investigators were able to identify the remains of Pfc. Strange.

Funeral services for Pfc. Strange will be held at noon Wedensday in Cave City.

Gov. Bevin encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute by lowering the flag in honor of Pfc. Strange.
