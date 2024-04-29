YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, April 29, 2024
Livingston wins Class A State Title
Livingston Central went undefeated, winning six straight games in the All A Classic State Softball Tournmanet last weekend in Owensboro. The Lady Cardinals, who had beaten Crittenden County 6-1 in the Second Region All A championship game, outscored its state tournament opponents 45-10 and seventh-grade pitcher/outfielder Addison Tramble was tournament MVP. Hadley Hargrove, Emersyn Ramage and Victoria Joiner were also named to the All-Tournament Team. Livingston also won the small-school tournament in 2014. Pictured are (front from left) Baylee Neal, Nevaeh Jennings, Hadley Hargrove, Aubrey Leahy, Arianna Thorn, Amelia Ray, (back) coaches Dawn Campanella and Keith Tramble, Angelina Thorn, Addison Tramble, Irelynn Burns, Chloe Doyle, Victoria Joiner, Emersyn Ramage, Mikaela Holman, Adalynn King, Eden Campanella and coaches Cody Ogg and Matt Hargrove. Livingston’s overall record was 25-3 following the state tournament.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 4/29/2024 09:36:00 AM