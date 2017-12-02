Saturday, December 2, 2017

Christmas Parade one of largest ever

Deer Creek Baptist Church won the parade float contest.

Marion's annual Christmas Parade had a potentially-record 54 entires and lasted for almost a full hour Saturday along Main Street.

See video of parade below.

The winning float entires are as follows, including a tie for second place.
  • 1 Deer Creek Church
  • 2 Lola Baptist Church 
  • 2 Hurricane Church
  • 3 Repton Baptist Church
Posted by at