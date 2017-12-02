YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, December 2, 2017
Christmas Parade one of largest ever
Deer Creek Baptist Church won the parade float contest.
Marion's annual Christmas Parade had a potentially-record 54 entires and lasted for almost a full hour Saturday along Main Street.
See video of parade below.
The winning float entires are as follows, including a tie for second place.
1 Deer Creek Church
2 Lola Baptist Church
2 Hurricane Church
3 Repton Baptist Church
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
12/02/2017 05:54:00 PM
