Ky. flu activity is widespread

The traditional flu season lasts from October through May. Increased flu activity began earlier this season than usual in Kentucky. Due to the early increased activity this year, both in Kentucky and nationally, increased flu activity is anticipated to continue for several months.
“With current widespread flu activity being reported in Kentucky, it is a still a good time to protect yourself and your family by getting a flu shot," said Dr. Jeffrey D. Howard, acting DPH commissioner. “The Department for Public Health is strongly urging anyone who hasn’t received a flu vaccine, particularly children 6 months and older and those people at high risk for complications related to the flu, to check with local health departments or other providers about getting the vaccine.”
Flu can be very contagious. Infection with the flu virus can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches. Persons who develop flu symptoms should seek medical advice about the need for a medical evaluation or treatment with an antiviral drug, which could shorten the course of the illness or reduce its severity.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these tips to stop the spread of germs:
- Try to avoid close contact with sick people.
- While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
- If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine).
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.
DPH officials report weekly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) national flu surveillance system. The weekly report is now available online at http://chfs.ky.gov/dph/epi/Influenza.htm and is updated each Friday before noon.