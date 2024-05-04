YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Railey auction selling Loveless estate
Guns, hunting equipment, furniture, tools and collectibles will be part of the Loveless estate sold by Railey's Auction Service Saturday, May 11.
The sale will be held at the auction building located at 161 Long Branch Road approximately 11 miles east of Marion.
Pictures of sale items can be found on the Railey Auction Facebook page.
