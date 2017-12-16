YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, December 16, 2017
Nativity and Choir Sunday at Marion Baptist
Children from Marion Baptist Church will join the adult choir for a nativity scene during the annual Christmas cantata Sunday afternoon at the church.
Marion Baptist Church is located on East Depot Street in downtown Marion.
